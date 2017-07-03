Home / Latest News /
Body found at national park in Arkansas
By Kally Patz
This article was published today at 10:03 a.m.
The FBI is investigating the death of an out-of-state, middle-aged man after his body was discovered at a national park in Arkansas.
The National Park Service said the body was found at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday on West Mountain in Hot Springs National Park.
Rangers secured and closed the summit and surrounding trails, then asked the FBI to send an evidence processing team.
No information on the cause of death has been released.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, the park was back open to visitors.
