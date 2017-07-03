Subscribe Register Login

Monday, July 03, 2017, 11:16 a.m.

Body found at national park in Arkansas

By Kally Patz

This article was published today at 10:03 a.m.


The FBI is investigating the death of an out-of-state, middle-aged man after his body was discovered at a national park in Arkansas.

The National Park Service said the body was found at around 11:50 a.m. Sunday on West Mountain in Hot Springs National Park.

Rangers secured and closed the summit and surrounding trails, then asked the FBI to send an evidence processing team.

No information on the cause of death has been released.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the park was back open to visitors.

