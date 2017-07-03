Darren McFadden: Went to Little Rock club after shooting to check on relatives, offer help

Dallas Cowboys running back and former Arkansas Razorback Darren McFadden says he went to the scene of a mass shooting in Little Rock because some of his relatives were among the victims.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account Monday night, McFadden said he went to the Power Ultra Lounge early Saturday after the shooting to check on family and "offer any help I could."

McFadden said he went to the downtown club after getting a call from his nephew.

"He told me that he got shot, many other people were shot and that some of my relatives were among those shot," McFadden said. "Out of concern for all of the people affected by this horrible tragedy, I went down to the scene to check on my relatives and to offer any help I could."

McFadden issued the statement about two hours after the news director for Little Rock's NBC and Fox affiliates posted a video on Twitter showing McFadden outside the club as police investigated the shootings.

In all, 25 people sustained gunshot wounds in the shooting during a rap concert at the venue and three others were injured trying to escape.

No suspects have been named, though authorities in Alabama did later arrest the performer — Ricky Hampton, who raps under the name Finese 2Tymes. A federal complaint has been filed against Hampton related to a shooting outside a Forrest City club days earlier. He has been called a person of interest in the Little Rock shooting.

Authorities said at a news conference that the club shooting may be tied to an ongoing dispute between feuding Little Rock groups.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported last month that eight unsolved shootings in Little Rock were believed to be connected and that three of them occurred outside McFadden's mother's home. One of those eight shootings injured McFadden's niece.

