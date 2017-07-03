Home / Latest News /
Death of 33-year-old actress, Internet star ruled a suicide
By The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Stevie Ryan, an actress and comedian who gained fame with impersonations of celebrities on YouTube, has died. She was 33.
Los Angeles County coroner's spokesman Ed Winter said Ryan died Saturday at her home in Los Angeles. He said her death has been ruled a suicide after the agency performed an autopsy.
Ryan had gained fame on YouTube with impersonations of celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Amy Winehouse.
She also had a sketch comedy show on VH1, Stevie TV, and co-hosted a relationship talk show with Brody Jenner.
