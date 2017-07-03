Driver killed in three-vehicle collision on U.S. highway in Arkansas

A 63-year-old Fort Smith woman was killed Friday in a three-vehicle crash on U.S. 71, authorities said.

It happened about 11:15 a.m. when a Toyota Tacoma that was southbound on the highway "attempted to stop" for a red light at Brooken Hill Drive in Fort Smith, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The Tacoma then struck an eastbound Chevrolet Cruze that was proceeding through the intersection, police said. The impact sent the Cruze into a utility pole and then into a stopped Hyundai Sonata, the report said.

The driver of the Cruze, Janet Kessler, suffered fatal injuries. No one else was listed on the report as being hurt.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 240 people have died in traffic crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.