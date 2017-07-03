Employee reports being forced at gunpoint to open Little Rock fast-food restaurant, empty safe

A gunman forced a worker to let him in to a Little Rock McDonald's early Monday and then made her empty the safe, authorities said.

The 46-year-old victim said she was approaching the restaurant at 10201 N. Rodney Parham Road to unlock the door around 4 a.m. when a man ran up to her and pointed a gun, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

She first threw her bag at the man, but he then demanded he let her into the restaurant, the report said.

Inside, the robber forced the woman to empty $1,600 from the safe while demanding that she not activate an alarm and that she "not look at him or he would shoot her," the report said.

The man escaped with the cash from the restaurant and the woman's belongings. He was not located.

The robber was said to be a black man who wore a dark hoodie as well as a skull cap. He had a black or blue bandanna covering his face.