Fatality reported in traffic crash in southwest Little Rock
This article was published today at 7:44 p.m.
At least one person has died in a traffic crash in southwest Little Rock, authorities said.
Dispatch records show officers were called about 6:50 p.m. to 10611 Stagecoach Road, which is just south of Otter Creek Road.
The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 7:30 p.m. that the wreck involved a fatality.
A photo from the scene showed an ambulance and firetruck blocking both sides of the roadway. Police said that stretch of road would likely be closed until about 9:45 p.m.
The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed traffic stalled in both directions shortly before 8 p.m.
No details on how the wreck occurred were immediately released.
