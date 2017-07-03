Fatality reported in traffic crash in southwest Little Rock

At least one person has died in a traffic crash in southwest Little Rock, authorities said.

Dispatch records show officers were called about 6:50 p.m. to 10611 Stagecoach Road, which is just south of Otter Creek Road.

The Little Rock Police Department said on Twitter shortly before 7:30 p.m. that the wreck involved a fatality.

A photo from the scene showed an ambulance and firetruck blocking both sides of the roadway. Police said that stretch of road would likely be closed until about 9:45 p.m.

The Arkansas Online live traffic map showed traffic stalled in both directions shortly before 8 p.m.

No details on how the wreck occurred were immediately released.