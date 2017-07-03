Gunfire hits 2 boys at LR house

A 13-year-old and 7-year-old were wounded on Sunday when a handgun discharged at a house near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

A child dialed 911 about 5:15 p.m. to report that he had been shot in the leg at 15 Irving Drive, said Little Rock Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore.

Officers arrived at the home and found that a 7-year-old had also been shot in the stomach. Moore said the boys are both expected to survive.

It wasn't immediately clear how the gun fired. But Moore said it only discharged once and that the same bullet struck both children.

A 16-year-old and an adult, whose age wasn't known, were at the home at the time of the shooting, Moore said.

It's too early to determine whether any charges will be brought against the adult in the home.

"We're still trying to determine where the gun came from and how the children got it," Moore said.

The two victims weren't brothers, but they were related, Moore said. Neither lived at the house where the shooting occurred.

