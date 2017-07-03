Gunfire hits 2 boys at LR house
Police say same bullet struck 13-year-old, 7-year-old
By Hunter Field
This article was published today at 2:39 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A 13-year-old and 7-year-old were wounded on Sunday when a handgun discharged at a house near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
A child dialed 911 about 5:15 p.m. to report that he had been shot in the leg at 15 Irving Drive, said Little Rock Police Department spokesman officer Steve Moore.
Officers arrived at the home and found that a 7-year-old had also been shot in the stomach. Moore said the boys are both expected to survive.
It wasn't immediately clear how the gun fired. But Moore said it only discharged once and that the same bullet struck both children.
A 16-year-old and an adult, whose age wasn't known, were at the home at the time of the shooting, Moore said.
It's too early to determine whether any charges will be brought against the adult in the home.
"We're still trying to determine where the gun came from and how the children got it," Moore said.
The two victims weren't brothers, but they were related, Moore said. Neither lived at the house where the shooting occurred.
Metro on 07/03/2017
Print Headline: Gunfire hits 2 boys at LR house
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Gunfire hits 2 boys at LR house
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
Libertarian says... July 3, 2017 at 4:54 a.m.
This is why Arkansas needs to have gun safety taught in health class. Demystify guns, and make sure children know they're not toys.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.