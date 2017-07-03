Gunman let her flee with dog before taking cash, Little Rock woman tells police

An armed robber at a Little Rock ATM let a woman run away with her dog before taking her cash Sunday night, she told police.

Officers were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a Simmons Bank branch at 5601 S. University Ave., according to a police report. The 59-year-old victim told officers that she had pulled up to the ATM and taken out $300 when a male assailant walked up from behind her vehicle and opened the driver's-side door.

According to the report, the robber grabbed her arm, showed the victim a gun and told her to get out of the car. She then reportedly told the gunman, "Let me get my dog," to which he responded: "Get your dog and go."

The Little Rock woman told officers she grabbed her pet and cellphone and ran across the parking lot to call authorities. When she returned to the ATM, her vehicle and wallet were still there, according to police. Listed as stolen was $300.

No suspects were listed and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.