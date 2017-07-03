Killer pleads guilty in 2 strangulations

ST. LOUIS -- A man accused in at least five killings in Missouri and Arkansas pleaded guilty to charges that he strangled two women in St. Louis after doing drugs with them.

Theodis Hill, 50, entered the pleas Thursday and will be sentenced to life in prison without parole on July 10. Hill admitted that he killed Janice Mayhew, 46, in her St. Louis apartment in 2008 and Sierra Sullivan, 22, at a St. Louis hotel in 2009.

It was only after Hill began writing letters to authorities while in prison for killing a woman in 2006 that investigators linked him to the additional homicides. Authorities said the letters contained details that only the killer would have known.

In a March letter to a St. Louis judge, Hill blamed the killings on mental illness, claiming that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, narcissistic personality disorder and drug and alcohol dependence.

There's "something wrong with me to have committed 5 murders in two states and I feel it should be known that I'm not neglecting my responsibility," he wrote.

At that time, Hill was serving a 15-year term in Missouri for the 2006 strangulation of 56-year-old Fanny Mae Hill, who is unrelated to Theodis Hill. While imprisoned, Hill pleaded guilty to killing Marissa Lowe, 40, in 2009 in Forrest City in east Arkansas, where he apparently went to help relatives fix up a home. He was sentenced to 40 additional years in that case.

While in prison, Hill wrote to an Arkansas prosecutor in early 2014, saying he suffocated another woman -- Katherine Dawson, 48 -- with a pillow in the Forrest City area about two weeks before Lowe's body was found. He now awaits trial on a murder charge related to Dawson's death.

Metro on 07/03/2017