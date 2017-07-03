Little Rock restaurant says it will move from building where 25 people shot

A Little Rock restaurant that had operated on the ground floor of the building where more than two dozen people were shot early Saturday will look to move to a new location.

Shiem Swift, owner of The Veg, said he hopes to reopen soon.

“I fully understand why the city of Little Rock has to close this building, and I am now searching for a new location to bring healthy and humane dining options back to Little Rock,” he said in a statement.

The Veg subleased ground-floor restaurant space in the building at 220 W. 6th St. The mass shooting there during a rap concert at the Power Ultra Lounge left 25 people with gunshot wounds and three more with other injuries.

City officials said they would move Monday to shut down the club under a "criminal abatement" program. State regulators suspended the club's liquor license Saturday, and a representative for the landlord's office later posted an eviction notice on a door to the club. The notice stated that the club must move out of the property within three days "due to your failure to maintain the premises in a safe condition."

The statement from The Veg noted it is Little Rock's only "full-time vegan restaurant."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.