Monday, July 03, 2017, 11:13 a.m.

Maria Menounos reveals brain tumor battle, quits E! News

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:44 a.m.

in-this-april-12-2016-file-photo-maria-menounos-arrives-at-the-los-angeles-premiere-of-captain-america-civil-war-at-the-dolby-theatre

PHOTO BY JORDAN STRAUSS/INVISION/AP, FILE

In this April 12, 2016, file photo, Maria Menounos arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Captain America: Civil War" at the Dolby Theatre.


NEW YORK — Maria Menounos says she has been diagnosed with a benign brain tumor and has announced her resignation from E! News.

Menounos told People magazine that she underwent surgery last month to remove a golf-ball-sized tumor discovered in February. Menounos sayid 99.9 percent of the tumor was removed during the seven-hour procedure June 8. She said there's a small chance that it could come back.

E! said Monday that Menounos is leaving the network after three years. The cable network said it believes Menounos will tackle her health struggles "with the same fierce dedication she is known for."

The 39-year-old said her face is still numb from the surgery but should be back to normal soon.

Menounos is also caring for her mother, who has stage IV brain cancer.

