Officers deny wrongdoing in arrest

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two Centerton police officers have denied wrongdoing in the arrest of a former high school football player.

The player, Terrance Rock, sued Centerton and a number of police officers in Washington County Circuit Court in April, claiming wrongful arrest, malicious prosecution, violation of due process, invasion of privacy and other state and federal civil rights claims. The lawsuit seeks damages.

Attorneys for police officers Michael Stuart and Christopher William Cummings denied the allegations and asked a judge to dismiss the suit for failure to state a claim upon which relief could be granted.

The city recently filed a similar answer.

Centerton police arrested Rock, who was a senior, at Fayetteville High School on Nov. 15 in connection with residential burglary and theft of property, both felonies. He was released from the Benton County jail the next day on a $10,000 bond.

Centerton Police Chief Cody Harper later acknowledged officers wrongfully arrested Rock and apologized in a Nov. 18 news release. Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green dismissed the charges against Rock and sealed the case in early December.

The arrest came from a Sept. 25 incident in which a Centerton man claimed three teens stole items from his home, according to a probable cause affidavit. The man reported speakers, a cellphone charger and two watches taken.

Metro on 07/03/2017