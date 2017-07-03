Home /
The Opening participant planning official visit to Arkansas
This article was published today at 2:43 p.m.
A defensive prospect at The Opening is planning an official visit to Arkansas.
LSU linebacker commitment Micah Baskerville, 6-2, 216, of Shreveport Evangel said he plans to make an official visit to Fayetteville. UCLA is another school he plans to officially visit.
He and teammate and fellow LSU commit Ar’Darius Washington, a cornerback, visited the Hogs in the spring. Baskerville also mentioned the possibility of visiting the Hogs before the start of his senior season.
Both enjoyed the spring trip and commented on how welcoming the Razorback players were.
