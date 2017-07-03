Person of interest named in death of woman found in crawl space of Little Rock home

Little Rock police have named a person of interest after a woman was found dead in the crawl space area of her family's home.

The department on Monday said officers need to speak to Jose Gonzales, 36, after he took a vehicle from the scene of the homicide in the 40 block of Westmont Circle. No warrants have been issued for his arrest at this time.

Naomi Estrada, 36, of Little Rock was found by family members in the crawl space of the residence Sunday morning, and officers responded about 8:15 a.m. Her family told police that she had not been seen since Saturday, according to a news release.

Estrada's death was one of two reported Sunday in Arkansas' capital city, bringing Little Rock's 2017 homicide count to 29.

[INTERACTIVE: Map shows locations of all homicides in Little Rock in 2017]

Gonzales is described as a 185-pound Hispanic man. Police said the vehicle he took is a silver-four door 2017 Kia Forte with temporary Arkansas paper tags.

Anyone with information on Gonzales or the vehicle should call (501) 371-4830.