Police: Arkansas woman cited after alcohol supplied to teens at party, leaving at least 3 drunk

An Arkansas woman was cited over the weekend after, police say, she supplied alcohol to teenagers at a party, leaving at least two reportedly passed-out drunk.

Christina Eleanor Parks, 43, was issued a citation for contributing to the delinquency of a minor, records show. She has a court date of July 10.

Three teenagers were also cited on counts of purchase or possession of intoxicating liquor by a minor. They had blood alcohol content levels of 0.10, 0.12 and 0.13.

The Jonesboro Police Department responded around 6 p.m. Saturday to a report of minors being supplied alcohol at a home in the 1300 block of Pratt Circle in Jonesboro, according to a report.

At the residence, an officer found tables in a backyard with about 15 chairs. Beer cans and other alcohol bottles were also scattered throughout the yard, authorities noted.

A teenage girl who was reportedly at the party told police that one partygoer had been moved from the house to another in the 1500 block of Pratt Circle.

The officer then traveled to that address, at which point a resident answered the door and said that her mother, identified as Parks, was inside “passed out” in her bedroom.

Two other girls, both appearing "very intoxicated," were also passed out inside, the report states. One was lying on a couch with throw up surrounding her, and another was found on on a bed.

When police entered Parks' room and tried to awaken her, she initially did not respond to yelling and a flashlight that was shined in her direction.

Parks eventually woke up and told authorities that she saw the two teenagers at the party but was unaware that they had come to her house.

The woman said that she was at her daughter's wedding reception, adding to an officer that she “just took food down there but didn’t stay long.”

Two teenagers told police that Parks had informed them of where alcohol was located and let them drink around her.