Police investigating double homicide after 2 women found dead in Arkansas home

Police are investigating a double homicide after two women were found dead in an Arkansas home Sunday night.

According to a release from the Danville Police Department, officers were called to where the victims were found, a residence in the 700 block of West Highway 10, shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Danville Police Chief Rick Padgett said he has requested the help of the Arkansas State Police's criminal investigation division in the case. The victims were not identified, pending police notification of their family members.

Both bodies were sent to to the state Crime Lab for autopsies.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.