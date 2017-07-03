Subscribe Register Login

Monday, July 03, 2017, 2:47 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Police investigating double homicide after 2 women found dead in Arkansas home

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 2:03 p.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Police are investigating a double homicide after two women were found dead in an Arkansas home Sunday night.

According to a release from the Danville Police Department, officers were called to where the victims were found, a residence in the 700 block of West Highway 10, shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Danville Police Chief Rick Padgett said he has requested the help of the Arkansas State Police's criminal investigation division in the case. The victims were not identified, pending police notification of their family members.

Both bodies were sent to to the state Crime Lab for autopsies.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Police investigating double homicide after 2 women found dead in Arkansas home

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online