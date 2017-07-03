Little Rock police: Man asks woman if she can spare 'a few dollars,' then grabs engagement ring off finger

A 34-year-old Arkansas woman was robbed of the diamond engagement ring she was wearing by a man who first asked if she could "spare him a few dollars," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim, who lives in Jacksonville, was in the process of looking through her money for smaller bills to give the man when he "grabbed her wrist and took her engagement ring off her finger," police wrote in the report.

It happened about 10:20 p.m. Sunday as the woman was walking up to a friend's house in the 3500 block of West 10th Street.

The report said the robber also took the woman's cash before running north and behind a nearby house.

The ring was described as having a pink gold band with "smaller diamonds set in a circle around the main stone." It was valued at $4,000.

No arrest had been made at the time of the report. The robber was said to be a black male who wore shorts and a dark hoodie. He stood about 6 feet tall and weighed around 180 pounds.