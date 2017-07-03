EMS official praises police officers' medical care of Little Rock club shooting victims

When emergency medical services personnel arrived at a Little Rock nightclub early Saturday, police officers had already applied five tourniquets and one chest seal to victims of a shooting that left 28 hurt.

At a news conference Monday hosted with the Little Rock fire and police departments, the director of Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services said those tourniquets bought EMS workers time. They were applied to "red zone patients," a term the agency uses to describe people at risk of losing a limb or their life, Greg Thompson said.

Two years ago, police officers wouldn’t have used the tourniquets or the chest seal. The Little Rock Police Department began training its officers to give emergency medical care in 2015. Since then, officer Henry Moore says, the program has saved 25 lives.

Officers have used their training to treat lacerations at motorcycle accidents and wounds at shootings — but never on the scale seen Saturday at Power Ultra Lounge.

“It validates what we’re doing,” Moore said.

Next month, school nurses in Little Rock will receive the same emergency medical training.

