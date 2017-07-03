Smoke forces evacuation of building that houses Arkansas newspaper

Smoke from an overheated fan on Monday forced the evacuation of a southwest Arkansas building, according to a newspaper housed inside.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that smoke emanated around 11 a.m. from a vent fan motor in the ceiling of a basement restroom at the Landmark Building in Texarkana.

Employees of the newspaper as well as others with offices in the five-story building at the intersection of East Broad Street and State Line Avenue evacuated after smoke detectors sounded.

The workers were able to return within an hour once the Texarkana Fire Department responded and used smoke ejectors to remove the smoke, the newspaper said.

No fire was reported, and no one was hurt.

