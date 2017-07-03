Perry outduels Triplett with strong finish

PEABODY, Mass. — Kenny Perry claimed his second U.S. Senior Open on Sunday, pulling away from Kirk Triplett at Salem Country Club to finish at 16 under and win by two strokes.

Perry, 56, closed with a 2-under 68 for a record score of 264. Perry also won the event in 2013 in Omaha, Neb. It was his fourth major victory on the senior tour.

Perry started the day a stroke behind Triplett but five ahead of the next-closest contender, Brandt Jobe. Triplett, who tied the tournament record with a 62 in the opening round, shot 71 Sunday.

Jobe had a 70 to finish seven strokes back. Tom Lehman and Fred Couples each shot 69 to tie for fourth at 8 under.

Perry birdied the first hole and then took the lead for good when Triplett dropped a stroke on No. 5. By the ninth hole, Perry’s lead was four strokes, and Jobe had closed within two shots of second place.

Glen Day (Little Rock) tied for sixth at 6 under and won $138,536.

EUROPEAN TOUR

Fleetwood shines

GUYANCOURT, France — Tommy Fleetwood had a faultless 5-under 66 to win the French Open on Sunday by one shot ahead of Peter Uihlein of the United States.

The Englishman had five birdies and no bogeys to finish at 12 under, while Uihlein just failed to force a playoff after making a late charge.

Fleetwood, 26, has been in good form recently, finishing fourth at the U.S. Open.

This was his third European Tour victory and second of the year.

Pep Angles (Central Arkansas) finished tied for 50th with a 4-over 288.

WEB.COM TOUR

Griffin bests weather, Ancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Lanto Griffin won the Nashville Golf Open on Sunday for his first Web.com Tour title, waiting out weather delays and outlasting Abraham Ancer.

Griffin won with an 18-foot birdie putt on the first hole of a playoff — the par-3 10th. He earned $99,000 to jump from 135th to 21st on the money list.

Taylor Moore (Arkansas Razorbacks) and Guillermo Pereira tied for third at 15 under and won $31,900 apiece.

Ancer birdied four of the last six holes in regulation. He made $59,400 to go from 23rd to 11th on the money list with $160,862.

Zack Fischer (Little Rock) with a 5-under 283 and won $1,557.

