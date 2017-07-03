Home / Latest News /
Teen faces murder charge in death of infant daughter in Arkansas
This article was published today at 4:05 p.m.
A teenage father has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of his infant daughter last month in Arkansas, according to police.
Dawson Randof, 17, of Searcy faces a charge of second-degree murder after his 2-month-old daughter, Astrid, died of unclear circumstances, according to a news release from officer Terri Lee, spokeswoman for the Searcy Police Department.
Officers with the Police Department responded around 5:45 a.m. June 24 to the 600 block of North Sowell Street in reference to a young girl having trouble breathing.
The infant was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. Four days later, Astrid’s health deteriorated, and she was pronounced dead around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Lee said.
Records show Randof was booked into the White County jail on Thursday and was later released on $25,000 bond.
Additional information regarding the infant’s death was not immediately available. The case remains under investigation.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Teen faces murder charge in death of infant daughter in Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.