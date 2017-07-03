Teen faces murder charge in death of infant daughter in Arkansas

A teenage father has been arrested on a murder charge in the death of his infant daughter last month in Arkansas, according to police.

Dawson Randof, 17, of Searcy faces a charge of second-degree murder after his 2-month-old daughter, Astrid, died of unclear circumstances, according to a news release from officer Terri Lee, spokeswoman for the Searcy Police Department.

Officers with the Police Department responded around 5:45 a.m. June 24 to the 600 block of North Sowell Street in reference to a young girl having trouble breathing.

The infant was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. Four days later, Astrid’s health deteriorated, and she was pronounced dead around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Lee said.

Records show Randof was booked into the White County jail on Thursday and was later released on $25,000 bond.

Additional information regarding the infant’s death was not immediately available. The case remains under investigation.