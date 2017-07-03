Two found fatally shot in apartment in Arkansas, police say

Two people were found dead in an apartment in Pine Bluff Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers went to 1504 N. Haley and found a male and a female fatally shot inside one unit. Investigators have not yet released their names pending notification of family.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said in a statement that detectives do not yet have details on a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

The statement didn't list the time officers were called to the apartment and a spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking additional details.