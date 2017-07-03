Home / Latest News /
Two found fatally shot in apartment in Arkansas, police say
This article was published today at 9:00 a.m.
Two people were found dead in an apartment in Pine Bluff Monday morning, authorities said.
Officers went to 1504 N. Haley and found a male and a female fatally shot inside one unit. Investigators have not yet released their names pending notification of family.
The Pine Bluff Police Department said in a statement that detectives do not yet have details on a suspect or a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
The statement didn't list the time officers were called to the apartment and a spokesman didn't immediately respond to an email seeking additional details.
