Weather service confirms tornado touched down in early-morning storm in Arkansas

A tornado touched down briefly near Jonesboro during a storm early Monday, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The EF-1 twister had peak winds of between 100 and 105 mph and touched down about a half-mile southeast of the city, forecasters said.

In a statement, the weather service said that emergency management photos showed a "highly localized area" of damage between the intersection of Citizen and Cherry streets, where the tornado began, and the intersection of Rains Street and East Oak Avenue, where it ended.

An apartment complex reportedly sustained roof damage and several windows were blown out. According to the statement, fence and siding debris were scattered about the area after the storm. The length and width of the twister's path are still to be determined by the weather service.

No injuries were reported.