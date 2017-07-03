TOUR DE FRANCE

Kittel wins; Froome falls

Germany’s Marcel Kittel won the second stage of the Tour de France with a commanding sprint finish Sunday while three-time champion Chris Froome didn’t lose any time despite falling to the pavement amid a mass crash on a wet corner. Froome’s Sky teammate Geraint Thomas held on to the leader’s yellow jersey. Froome was near the front of the peloton when a rider ahead of him lost control coming around a sharp turn with about 20 miles to go. The domino reaction also took down last year’s runner-up, Romain Bardet. Froome’s shorts and several layers of skin were torn and he had to change bikes as three teammates paced him back to the peloton. Having won the opening time trial Saturday, Thomas remained five seconds ahead of Swiss rider Stefan Kueng in the overall standings. With a 10-second bonus, Kittel moved up to third overall, six seconds behind Thomas. Froome is sixth, 12 seconds behind. “The weather didn’t help things at all,” Thomas said. It took Kittel slightly more than 4½ hours to cover the mostly flat 126-mile leg from Duesseldorf, Germany, to Liege, Belgium. It was Kittel’s 10th career Tour stage victory. Kittel dropped to the ground and started crying after he crossed the line. Arnaud Demare of France finished second, Andre Greipel of Germany crossed third and Mark Cavendish of Britain was fourth. An early four-man breakaway consisting of Thomas Boudat, Taylor Phinney, Yoann Offredo and Laurent Pichon — all Tour rookies — quickly gained more than a three-minute lead. Phinney, an American with Cannondale, and Offredo, a Frenchman with Wanty, were caught by the main pack with exactly one kilometer to go. The race lost Alejandro Valverde, who finished third in 2015, to a crash on a rain-slickened bend Saturday. Also abandoning was Australian rider Luke Durbridge, who injured his ankle in the opening-day time trial. The Tour remains in Belgium for the start of Stage 3 today, a (132-mile) leg from Verviers to Longwy, France, that passes through Luxembourg.

SOCCER

Germany wins Confed Cup

Germany’s young players got a rough guide to winning a major tournament and proved up to the challenge, beating Chile 1-0 in a physical Confederations Cup final that threatened to boil over on Sunday in St. Petersburg, Russia. Chile tried to intimidate the Germans in a forceful South American style not often seen in Europe. Germany stood up to the test, defending an early lead as it prepares for its World Cup title defense. A testy six-minute, second-half spell for Germany’s Joshua Kimmich saw the 22-year-old wing-back clash with his Bayern Munich teammate Arturo Vidal, get pushed by defender Gary Medel, whose nickname is “Pitbull,” and tangle with Jean Beausejour.

HOCKEY

Capitals re-sign Kuznetsov

The Washington Capitals and center Evgeny Kuznetsov have agreed to a $62.4 million, 8-year deal. Kuznetsov, a 25-year-old Russian, will count $7.8 million against the salary cap through the 2024-2025 season. Kuznetsov, who was a restricted free agent, is the second-highest paid player for Washington behind captain Alex Ovechkin. Kuznetsov had 19 goals and 40 assists for 59 points last season. In 261 NHL games with the Capitals, he has 182 points on 53 goals and 129 assists, and he led the team in points in 2015-2016.

Marleau headed to Toronto

Patrick Marleau, 37, is leaving the San Jose Sharks for the Toronto Maple Leafs, signing a 3-year contract worth $18.75 million, ending his 19-year run in San Jose. The Sharks had reportedly offered Marleau a 2-year contract worth roughly $9 million, but the team was unwilling to add a third year, forcing Marleau to make a decision: uproot his family and leave the organization he joined as a 17-year-old in 1997 or stay and give the squad a hometown discount. Marleau, who was drafted by the Sharks with the No. 2 pick in the 1997 NHL draft, leaves town as the Sharks all-time leader in points (1,082), goals (508), games played (1,493), power play goals (160) and game-winning goals

(98). He reached the 20-goal plateau in 14 of his 19 seasons in Teal.

Price gets 8-year extension

Carey Price signed an 8-year contract extension Sunday, likely keeping the franchise goaltender with the Montreal Canadiens for the rest of his career. General manager Marc Bergevin announced the deal on the second day Price was eligible to be extended. Price’s new contract begins in 2018-2019 and runs through 2025-2026. Price won the Hart Trophy as MVP and Vezina Trophy as the top goaltender in 2014-2015 when he led the NHL with a 1.96 goals-against average and .933 save percentage. Price, who turns 30 in August, is 270-175-55 with a 2.40 GAA and .920 save percentage in 509 games over 10 NHL seasons. He bounced back from a knee injury that cost him most of 2015-2016 to start 62 games last season, finishing third in Vezina voting. The deal is reportedly worth $84 million, and that salary-cap hit of $10.5 million would tie him with Chicago Blackhawks stars Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane for the biggest in the NHL until Connor McDavid’s new contract with the Edmonton Oilers is signed.

BASEBALL

Rose ball draws $403,000

The baseball Pete Rose hit to left-center field for his record-setting 4,192th hit has sold at auction for more than $403,000. The auction site Lelands.com reports that the ball sold Saturday for $403,657.20. Rose’s single off San Diego’s Eric Show on Sept. 11, 1985, at Cincinnati’s Riverfront Stadium broke Ty Cobb’s hits record. Lelands didn’t say who bought the ball, which came with documentation including copies of a notarized letter signed by Rose and a letter from the collector who first bought it from Rose. Lelands said the ball first was sold in 1987, becoming the first piece of sports memorabilia to fetch six figures. Rose was banned from baseball and remains ineligible for the Hall of Fame for betting on Reds games when he managed the team.