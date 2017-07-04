2 bodies in home start probe in PB
Two bodies were found Monday morning in an apartment in Pine Bluff, authorities said.
Officers went to 1504 N. Haley St. and found a male and a female fatally shot inside a unit. Investigators have not yet released their names, pending notification of family.
The Pine Bluff Police Department said in a statement that detectives do not yet have details on a suspect or a motive.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
The statement didn't list the time officers were called to the apartment, and a spokesman didn't respond to an email seeking additional details.
