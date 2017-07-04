Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 04, 2017, 4:42 a.m.

2 bodies in home start probe in PB

By Gavin Lesnick

This article was published today at 2:49 a.m.

Two bodies were found Monday morning in an apartment in Pine Bluff, authorities said.

Officers went to 1504 N. Haley St. and found a male and a female fatally shot inside a unit. Investigators have not yet released their names, pending notification of family.

The Pine Bluff Police Department said in a statement that detectives do not yet have details on a suspect or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

The statement didn't list the time officers were called to the apartment, and a spokesman didn't respond to an email seeking additional details.

Metro on 07/04/2017

Print Headline: 2 bodies in home start probe in PB

