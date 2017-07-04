Home / Latest News /
Alabama police: 3 dead, 1 wounded after armed robbery at barber shop
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:14 p.m.
PRATTVILLE, Ala. — Alabama police say three people are dead and one wounded after an apparent holdup by two gunmen at a barber shop.
Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson told news outlets that people in the barber shop identified one of the gunmen, but the other man's face was covered.
He said the pair knocked after hours Monday, but people in the shop let them in because they knew 35-year-old Marty Morgan of Prattville. Police are now searching for Morgan.
Thompson said he's wanted on three counts of murder, one of attempted murder and seven counts of robbery.
Authorities have not yet released the victims' names. They say the fourth victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Prattville is about 13 miles northwest of Montgomery.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Alabama police: 3 dead, 1 wounded after armed robbery at barber shop
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.