Arkansas inmate escapes from work release

A 35-year-old Arkansas work-release inmate has escaped, the state Department of Correction said.

Joshua Bean walked away from his work site at M&M Milling, 33 Globe Avenue in Texarkana, about 10:45 p.m. Monday, according to a statement. Department spokesman Solomon Graves said he was part of the work-release program supervised by the Texarkana Regional Correctional Center.

According to Garland County court records, Bean was sentenced to 15 years in prison for residential burglary and 10 years for theft by receiving in May 2016. The sentences were set to run concurrently.

The Department of Correction described him as a white man standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 198 pounds.

According to a Facebook post from the Hot Springs Police Department, Bean was last seen wearing a gray button-down shirt, gray pants and brown work boots.

His last known address was in Hot Springs, the Department of Correction said.

*CORRECTION: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated when Bean escaped. He walked away from the site Monday night.