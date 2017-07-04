At gunpoint, worker yields safe's $1,600

A gunman forced a worker to let him in to a Little Rock McDonald's early Monday and then made her empty the safe, authorities said.

The 46-year-old victim said she was approaching the restaurant at 10201 N. Rodney Parham Road to unlock the door around 4 a.m. when a man ran up to her and pointed a gun, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

She first threw her bag at the man, but he demanded that she let him into the restaurant, the report said.

Inside, the robber forced the woman to empty $1,600 from the safe and demanded that she not activate an alarm and that she "not look at him or he would shoot her," the report said.

The man escaped with the cash and the woman's belongings.

The robber was said to be a black man wearing a dark hoodie and a skull cap. He had a black or blue bandanna covering his face.

$4,000 ring ripped from woman's hand

A 34-year-old Arkansas woman was robbed of the diamond engagement ring she was wearing by a man who first asked if she could "spare him a few dollars," according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The woman, who lives in Jacksonville, was in the process of looking through her money for smaller bills to give the man when he "grabbed her wrist and took her engagement ring off her finger," the report said.

The theft occurred about 10:20 p.m. Sunday as the woman walked up to a friend's house in the 3500 block of West 10th Street.

The report said the robber also took the woman's cash before running north and behind a nearby house.

The ring was described as having a pink gold band with "smaller diamonds set in a circle around the main stone." It was valued at $4,000.

No arrest had been made at the time of the report. The robber was said to be a black male who wore shorts and a dark hoodie. He stood about 6 feet tall and weighed around 180 pounds.

Gunman at ATM takes driver's $300

An armed robber at a Little Rock ATM let a woman run away with her dog before taking her cash Sunday night, the woman told police.

Officers were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a Simmons Bank branch at 5601 S. University Ave., according to a police report. The 59-year-old victim told officers she had pulled up to the ATM and taken out $300 when a man walked up from behind her vehicle and opened the driver's-side door.

According to the report, the robber grabbed her arm, showed the victim a gun and told her to get out of the car. She then reportedly told the gunman, "Let me get my dog," to which he responded: "Get your dog and go."

The Little Rock woman told officers she grabbed her pet and cellphone and ran across the parking lot to call authorities. When she returned to the ATM, her vehicle and wallet were still there, according to police. Listed as stolen was $300.

No suspects were listed and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

State Desk on 07/04/2017