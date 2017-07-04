Attacked, robbed by pair of brothers, woman tells Little Rock police

A Little Rock woman told police that she was attacked by two robbers who took her purse while she was waiting for a ride early Tuesday.

The 41-year-old victim told officers that she was "jumped on by two guys" outside the Albert Pike Residence Hotel at 701 Scott St. shortly before 2:30 a.m. The assailants snatched the purse off her arm before fleeing, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

She reportedly said she knew the male attackers and described them as the brothers of a drug dealer.

No suspects were listed and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.