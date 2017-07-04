Baseball: Missions overcome early deficit to defeat Naturals

SPRINGDALE -- An early three-run deficit didn't bother San Antonio on Monday.

The Missions scored five consecutive runs and defeated the Naturals 5-3 before a crowd of 6,571 at Arvest Ballpark. Nick Schulz went 3-for-4 with two doubles and made a diving catch in right field in the seventh inning to keep San Antonio ahead.

Joey Luccessi earned the victory for San Antonio (49-32, 8-3), which beat Northwest Arkansas 1-0 Sunday behind Eric Lauer, who went 7 2/3 innings in his first start in Double-A.

Northwest Arkansas (45-36, 6-5) grabbed a 3-0 lead with the help of a two-run home run by Logan Moon in the second inning. The score stood until the fifth as San Antonio bunched together four runs on five hits to chase Naturals starter Ashton Goudeau.

"There were some bad pitch selections by Ashton in that inning," Northwest Arkansas manager Vance Wilson said.

Four consecutive batters reached on singles against Goudeau before Schulz gave the Missions a 4-3 lead with a two-out, run-scoring double. No. 9 hitter Auston Bousfield contributed an RBI single, and another run scored on a passed ball.

"This game is indicative of the character of the guys on this team," San Antonio manager Phillip Wellman said of the Missions' comeback victory. "It's not the first time we've won like this. They never flinched when we got behind."

Northwest Arkansas put two runners on base in the seventh but did not score after a diving catch by Schulz to end the inning. Schulz then led off the eighth with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly to give the Missions a 5-3 lead.

Northwest Arkansas made a base-running mistake in the sixth when Humberto Arteaga was caught trying to steal third base with Moon at the plate.

Northwest Arkansas took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after singles by Nicky Lopez and Nick Dini. Moon then put the Naturals ahead 3-0 with his two-run home run in the second.

SHORT HOPS

• Goudeau couldn't get out of the fifth inning after being staked to a 3-0 lead. Goudeau, who pitched five scoreless innings in his previous start, allowed eight hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

• Northwest Arkansas center fielder Donnie Dewees Jr., and San Antonio right fielder Nick Schulz each made standout defensive plays for their teams. Schulz made a diving catch with two runners on to end the seventh inning and preserve a 4-3 lead for the Missions. Dewees hustled back to deep center field in the top of the seventh and made a diving catch against Stephen McGee to lead off the inning.

• Salem and Wilmington, the Royals' Class-A Advanced team, played 12 innings Monday with Salem winning 3-2. Tyler Spoon of Van Buren went 1-for-5 while playing left field and batting fifth for the Red Sox.

On Deck: The series will continue tonight with left-hander Emilio Oganda (5-5, 3.45 ERA) going for the Naturals against right-hander Chris Huffman (3-1, 2.52 ERA) for the Missions.

Todays' Promotion: 4th of July fireworks

On The Air: 92.1 FM, The Ticket

On The Web: www.nwanaturals.com

Sports on 07/04/2017