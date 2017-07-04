Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 04, 2017, 5:38 p.m.

Bulldozer scrapes chicken innards from highway after spill

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:50 p.m.


JACKSON, Ga. — News outlets report that a bulldozer had to scrape raw chicken waste from an interstate in Georgia after the slippery innards spilled from a tractor-trailer.

It was not immediately clear what caused the wreck or whether anyone was injured. News outlets reported that it closed northbound Interstate 75 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday. Traffic was stopped south of Locust Grove, and northbound traffic was diverted.

WXIA-TV showed aerial footage of the bulldozer at work southwest of Jackson between exits 201 and 212.

Fox5 Atlanta reported that traffic in the area was slow well into the early evening.

