The Nation in Brief

In killing of son,5, plea is innocent

ALHAMBRA, Calif. -- A California man who authorities say killed his son after a family trip to Disneyland pleaded innocent to a murder charge Monday, days after his son's body was found near a Southern California lake.

Aramazd Andressian Sr., hands shackled at his waist, appeared before Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Cathryn Brougham, who set bail at $10 million and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Aug. 16.

Authorities have said Andressian killed his son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., to get back at his estranged wife. But they haven't disclosed how the boy, 5, was killed, what evidence there is linking the father to the boy's death or what led them to find the young boy's body more than two months after his disappearance.

Homicide detectives discovered the remains of the boy near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County on Friday.

Boston cab's lungeinjures 10 people

BOSTON -- A taxi crashed into a group of cabdrivers near Boston's airport on Monday, injuring 10 people in what police said appeared to be a "tragic accident."

The 56-year-old driver's vehicle jumped a curb about 1:40 p.m., police said, and struck a group of people gathered at an outdoor break area for cabbies at Logan International Airport.

A police official said it appears that the driver mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake and that it's believed to be a case of "operator error." The person was not authorized to comment on the record and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The crash briefly raised fears of terrorism akin to attacks in Britain and France. But Massachusetts state police Maj. Frank McGinn said there "does not appear at this time to be any indication of an intentional act, but more just a tragic accident."

The driver, from Cambridge, remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Authorities did not immediately identify him but said he is employed by Metro Cab.

McGinn said all the injured appeared to be cab drivers.

The injuries ranged from minor to severe, authorities said.

AP seeks dismissalof Russian's suit

WASHINGTON -- The Associated Press on Monday asked a judge to dismiss a libel lawsuit brought by a Russian billionaire with ties to President Vladimir Putin, calling the case "intrusive, expensive and chilling" with no legitimate claim of defamation.

Aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska sued in May over an AP report two months earlier that revealed his past business connections to Paul Manafort, the former campaign chairman for Donald Trump. He said the story was inaccurate and had hurt his career by falsely accusing him of criminal activity.

The AP has stood by the story as accurate, and in court papers filed Monday, lawyers for the news cooperative said Deripaska was challenging the story based on his own "strained implications" and incorrect inferences, rather than on information actually conveyed in the report.

A Section on 07/04/2017