Explosion of events

The nation's birthday prompts flag-waving, anthem-playing and a profusion of red, white and blue paraphernalia. It also brings cookouts, parades, music and fireworks. Lots of fireworks.

Today, Arkansas has a full lineup of activities and events for every taste. Here's a sampling:

A LITTLE BIT OF EVERYTHING

Once again, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette presents the country's birthday bash by the water with the annual Pops on the River celebration in the River Market District in downtown Little Rock. It all starts at 3 p.m. when the gates open for the newly expanded Kids Pavilion, sponsored by Arkansas Children's Hospital.

This year, the children's activities will spill out over both River Market pavilions with bounce houses, obstacle courses, face painting, crafts, projects and an arcade van. This year's event's benefiting charity, the March of Dimes, will have activities as well.

Also new this year is a small train with rides.

There's an expanded lineup of food trucks this year, too.

"You name it, it's out there," marketing and events director Amanda Copley promises.

First Security Amphitheater gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and the musical fun starts with the Oh Say! Can You Sing? Contest and a performance by the Big Dam Horns.

Conductor Philip Mann will raise the baton for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra pops concert at 8:30 and the fireworks extravaganza, launched from the Main Street Bridge, brings the party to a close about 9:20.

"Pops represents community and saluting those who served our country," Copley says, pointing out that there will be a salute to the troops and discount cards and giveaways for military members.

Free parking and trolley transportation to the festivities will be provided by Arkansas Destinations, with stops at the Clinton Presidential Center, the Arkansas Arts Center, the U.S. Post Office and the River Market.

Call (501) 378-3807 or visit arkansasonline.com/pops.

PULSE-PUMPING

Things will get off to a very active start at DeGray Lake Resort State Park's 4th of July Island Festival at 2027 State Park Entrance Road. This is the third year for their Freedom 5K Fun Run over the park's roads and trails starting at 9 a.m.

"The participant numbers have continued to grow," says park interpreter David Armstrong. "People come out and dress up in their patriotic garb and a lot of good times are had. It's a great way to get the family together and do something a little bit different for the Fourth."

Registration on-site is $20.

After that, the rest of the celebration gets going with water relays, a paper airplane contest and a Baggo tournament. There's also the watermelon-eating contest, followed by the watermelon seed-spitting contest.

Armstrong says, "No watermelon-eating contest is complete without that."

To keep cool, there are water-related activities such as the water relays, underwater treasure hunt and the "Water Balloon Barrage," a sort of real-life Battleship game on the volleyball court.

The fireworks display caps things off at 9:30 p.m. and admission to everything except the 5K is free. Call (501) 865-5810 or visit degray.com.

Creative competitors will try to stay afloat as Maumelle hosts its annual Cardboard Boat Race on Lake Willastein. Two-person teams will attempt to beat everyone else in their decorated cardboard-and-duct-tape vessels. The race will depart from the boat launch and will center on the Veterans Memorial. Boat check-in and registration starts at 2 p.m., with the boat parade starting at 4. The race is at 5:30. Participation is $40. As for the rest, there will be food vendors, family games and inflatables. Call (501) 851-9700 or visit maumellechamber.com.

The day starts on the right foot (or the left) at the Firecracker Fast 5K race. Registration is open 6-7:15 a.m. at the Bank of America parking lot, University Avenue and Kavanaugh Boulevard, Little Rock. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. with the awards ceremony at 8:30 at the finish line on Monroe Street by War Memorial Stadium. Registration is $30. Visit firecrackerfast5k.racesonline.com.

For an outside activity-filled party, there's the 4th of July Fun & Games Day at Petit Jean State Park near Morrilton with a decorated bicycle parade, wheel barrow and three-legged races, kickball game, water balloon volleyball and watermelon eating contest. The fun starts at 8:30 a.m. Admission is free. Call (501) 727-5441 or visit petitjeanstatepark.com.

EYE-(AND EAR-)POPPING

People who want to take in the downtown Little Rock fireworks from a different vantage point can do it at the Fireworks Frenzy, 8 p.m. at the Little Rock Marriott's Grand Ballroom Terrace, 3 Statehouse Plaza. Attendees can listen to music, nibble hors d'oeuvres, drink from the cash bar and watch the show. There will be children's activities so small fry are welcome. Tickets are $25, $10 for ages 11-18 and $5 for children 10 and under; proceeds benefit Easter Seals Arkansas. Call (501) 227-3706 or visit easterseals.com/arkansas.

The Travs are in town and so the celebration at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock starts with the national pastime. The Travelers take on the Corpus Christi Hooks starting at 5:30 p.m., wearing patriotic jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game. After the game, baseball fans can watch the downtown fireworks from their seats in the stadium while chowing down on funnel cakes and other ballpark favorites. Game tickets are $6-$12. Call (501) 664-7559 or (501) 664-1555 or visit milb.com/index.jsp?sid=t574.

Pine Bluff will host its 4th of July Celebration at the Regional Park Softball Complex downtown. It starts with music at 8 p.m. and a big fireworks display at 9. Admission is free. Call (870) 536-7600 or visit pinebluffcvb.org.

The Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers, brings patriotic pops (musical and pyrotechnical) to Northwest Arkansas with its 4th of July Spectacular. The gates open at 6 p.m., with a concert by the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas at 7:30. The 15-minute fireworks display closes out the evening at 9:15. Tickets are $5-$40. From 5-8 p.m., there will be free family activities across the street. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

MIND-EXPANDING

Old-school patriotism takes over the Historic Arkansas Museum, 200 E. Third St., Little Rock. The annual Frontier Fourth of July celebration offers a range of old-fashioned activities including a chance for children to make wind socks for the mini-parade, "militia" drills, pioneer games, patriotic singing and a reading of the Declaration of Independence. Admission to the festival, 2-4 p.m., is free. Call (501) 324-9351 or visit historicarkansas.org.

Meanwhile, Pinnacle Mountain State Park, 11901 Pinnacle Valley Road, Little Rock, focuses on natural history for the Fun on the Fourth celebration, 9:30 a.m.-noon.

Park interpreter Matthew Friant says the day will feature primarily educational programs.

"We'll be talking about Pinnacle Mountain and history and then the Leave No Trace programs," he says.

But there will also be some wacky, water-based fun such as the sprinkler tug-of-war and, hopefully, a mini-regatta race in a water-filled canoe. Admission is free and participants should meet at the picnic area. Call (501) 868-5806 or visit arkansasstateparks.com/pinnaclemountain.

Go back to the roots of Independence Day at Historic Washington State Park north of Hope, where the Declaration of Independence will be read aloud at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. at the 1874 Courthouse Visitor Center. After each reading, visitors can sign a copy of the document to take home. Admission is free, but tickets to tour the historic buildings are $9, $5 for children 6-12. Call (870) 983-2684 or visit historicwashingtonstatepark.com.

A Pioneer Fourth is the theme at the Ozark Folk Center State Park's Independence Day Games and Races, 2-4 p.m. In between sack races and the old "eat a cracker and try to whistle" contest, guests can cool off with watermelon servings. Admission to the Craft Village is $12, $7 for children 6-12. Call (870) 269-3851 or visit ozarkfolkcenter.com.

Nearby in downtown Mountain View, there will be a morning parade and music in the downtown square. The Stone County Fairgrounds will play host to the pre-fireworks party at 6:30 p.m. and the fireworks show when darkness falls. Admission is free. Call (870) 269-8068 or visit yourplaceinthemountains.com.

Style on 07/04/2017