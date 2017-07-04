• President Donald Trump called the last surviving member of the World War II-era Doolittle Raiders, 101-year-old Lt. Col. Dick Cole of Comfort, Texas, ahead of Independence Day to thank him for his service and wish him a full recovery from a recent fall.
• Dan Flaherty, a Quincy, Mass., police sergeant, said a 5-year-old boy was in stable condition and did not appear to have broken any bones after falling from a seventh-story window when the screen the boy was leaning on popped out, adding that he landed in a bush, which cushioned his fall.
• U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., urged continued close cooperation between the U.S. and Pakistan, saying it is essential for peace in the region and in Afghanistan, during a meeting in Islamabad with Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
• Meghan Davidson, 26, was just seven days from her due date when a lightning strike to her head outside her home in Fort Myers, Fla., sent her to a hospital where doctors delivered her child.
• Janet Yellen, 70, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, was hospitalized in London over the weekend for a urinary tract infection but has been discharged and has headed back to Washington, the Fed said, adding that she planned to resume her schedule for the week.
• Mark Balfe-Taylor, who married Anna Balfe-Taylor in a marijuana grow house in Las Vegas, said his father's imprisonment on a marijuana-related offense made pot issues personal for him and that the ceremony was meant to show support for new Nevada laws making the drug legal to buy for recreational use.
• Derrion Demarco Gray of St. Louis was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, accused of dousing 34-year-old McAlister Presley with charcoal lighter fluid as he slept, then setting him on fire, prosecutors said.
• Do Van Viet, an official in Do Son, Vietnam, said the killing of 46-year-old Dinh Xuan Huong by his own animal during a traditional water buffalo fight was the first human fatality since the fights resumed 27 years ago after being halted during the Vietnam War.
• Dee Ann Haney, 54, a Texas City, Texas, city commissioner, faces two counts of intoxication manslaughter, accused of smoking marijuana, then driving her pickup onto the shoulder of a highway and striking and killing a father and son who were trying to secure items in their own truck.
