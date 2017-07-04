Laney shuts out crowd, shuts down Purple'Dogs
By Henry Apple
This article was published today at 1:00 a.m.
Brandon Laney, the winning pitcher for Bentonville in the 2002 Class 5A state baseball championship game against Fayetteville.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
Brandon Laney
SCHOOL Bentonville
SPORT Baseball
YEAR GRADUATED 2002
EMPLOYED BY Walmart
CURRENT RESIDENCE Bentonville
NOTABLE Was the winning pitcher in Bentonville’s 4-3 victory over Fayetteville in the 2002 Class 5A state championship baseball game at Baum Stadium … Pitched five-plus innings before an estimated attendance of 5,500, a record crowd for a high school baseball game in Arkansas at that time. … Allowed three runs on seven hits while striking out eight, seven of them coming in the first three innings. … Had a 6-2 record with a 2.31 ERA over his senior season, while leading the Tigers with five complete games and 52 strikeouts. … Went to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, but his college baseball career was shortened by injuries. … Had a tryout in Fayetteville with the Chicago White Sox after his senior season, then tried out for three teams after his freshman year in college. … Became a student strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas, then went to Chicago for a year as a physical trainer. … Plans to begin nursing school in August.
Brandon Laney had no idea he was about to pitch before the largest crowd to witness a high school baseball game in Arkansas.
An estimated 5,500 people were in attendance at Baum Stadium that Saturday night when Bentonville played Fayetteville in the 2002 Class 5A state championship game. As far as Laney was concerned, he could only see three people -- himself, his catcher and whatever Fayetteville player was in the batter's box at the moment.
"Athletes always say they get into that zone and honestly, that's what I was in," Laney said. "I went back and listened to the game on audio, and you could hear chants from the crowd. I don't remember hearing those chants during the game. I don't remember hearing any cheers or boos or anything.
"I was in the zone, and I was in this tunnel. There was no noise. It was just me and my thoughts and what I could do to get this batter out. It was a weird feeling."
Laney went on to pitch five-plus innings in that game and was credited with the win as Bentonville held off Fayetteville for a 4-3 victory. The right-hander struck out the side in the first inning and eventually finished the game with eight strikeouts, seven of those coming in the first three innings.
It was a completely different situation than his previous encounter with the Purple'Dogs. Fayetteville jumped out to a 6-0 lead through four innings against Laney, who admitted he was pitching despite being sick and had taken medication before the game, and the Purple'Dogs eventually took a 9-3 victory in the first game of a doubleheader.
"The guy didn't back down," said then-Bentonville coach Keith Kilgore, now the Rogers athletic director. "He made the adjustments he needed to make and prepared himself to do what he did all year long, then he battled.
"Baum was electric that night, and tunnel vision was needed in order to not get caught up in all the hype. Brandon really set the tone when he struck out the side in the first, and that gave us the opportunity to manufacture some runs.
Laney finished the season with a 6-2 record and a 2.31 ERA while leading Bentonville with five complete games and 52 strikeouts. After trying out for the Chicago White Sox in Fayetteville, he signed with Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, but he only pitched 16 innings because of elbow complications.
He tried out the following summer for the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals and New York Mets, then returned to Miami, Okla., for his second year of college. Injuries eventually put an end to his baseball career, so he went on to Arkansas, where he served as a student strength and conditioning coach for the women's athletic teams, baseball and some football.
After a year in Chicago as a physical trainer at Export Fitness, Laney moved back to Northwest Arkansas. He currently works at Walmart in store compliance, but he plans to begin nursing school next month.
"It's what I've always wanted to do -- be in the medical field," Laney said. "Ever since I became injured and became a strength and conditioning coach with the Razorbacks, I've had a passion and a fascination with the human body and making sure it stays healthy. It's what I wanted to do for several years, and now I'm pulling that string and actually doing it."
Sports on 07/04/2017
Print Headline: Laney shuts out crowd, shuts down Purple'Dogs
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Laney shuts out crowd, shuts down Purple'Dogs
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.