Little Rock securities-system firm broken into for 2nd time in 2 weeks, police say

A burglary early Monday at a Little Rock business that sells surveillance, home automation and intrusion detection systems is the second break-in reported at the location in two weeks, authorities say.

Police responded shortly before 2:30 a.m. to Tri-Ed Distribution at 10303 Colonel Glenn Road after an alarm call, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Officers reportedly found the front window shattered and a hammer lying near it.

The report stated that security video showed one burglar breaking the window and taking a wide-screen monitor, surge protectors and doorbell cameras. That person was seen tossing the items out the window to a second thief, who placed them in a vehicle, an officer wrote in the report.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.

The Little Rock business was also broken into in a similar way June 20. In that burglary, police reported that a man with a hammer smashed the window, grabbed four amplifiers and handed them to a second man who remained outside the business. He also threw five digital doorbell recorders out through the broken window, Arkansas Online previously reported.

It was not clear if police believe the cases are related.