LR teen, 16, charged after two youths struck by bullet
This article was published today at 2:48 a.m.
A 16-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor after two youths were injured by a gunshot Sunday in Little Rock.
The teen suspect was not named in a report released Monday by the Little Rock Police Department.
Officers were called about 5:15 p.m. to 15 Irving Drive after a 7-year-old and a 12-year-old were struck by a bullet fired from a handgun, the report said. The report did not specify how the gun was fired or who did so, but it identified the case as occurring from a "child playing [with a] weapon."
One victim was hit in the leg and the other in the abdomen. They were taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment of injuries not thought to be life-threatening.
The 16-year-old directed officers to a trash can behind the residence, where he said he put the gun because he was "sick of it," police wrote in the report. It was recovered there.
State Desk on 07/04/2017
Print Headline: LR teen, 16, charged after two youths struck by bullet
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: LR teen, 16, charged after two youths struck by bullet
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.