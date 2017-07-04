BLUE JAYS-CUBS

Montero traded

NEW YORK — Cast off by the World Series champions, Miguel Montero has a new home north of the border.

The veteran catcher was traded by the Chicago Cubs to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday, six days after he blamed Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in a 6-1 loss to Washington.

Toronto acquired the two-time All-Star and cash for a player to be named or cash. Blue Jays Manager John Gibbons said Montero will join the team today at Yankee Stadium.

“I’ve heard some good things about him. I heard he can swing the bat. We’ll see. He’s a good, veteran, left-handed bat,” Gibbons said.

Chicago is paying Toronto $6,446,710 in seven installments through Oct. 6 as part of the trade, covering all but $515,039 of the $6,961,749 remaining of Montero’s $14 million salary this year. He is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

Montero hit .286 with 4 home runs and 8 RBI in 44 games this season and was designated for assignment Wednesday. He has thrown out one of 31 base stealers this season.

The 33-year-old from Venezuela has a .260 career average with 124 home runs and 542 RBI in 12 seasons with Arizona and the Cubs. His 10th-inning RBI single gave Chicago a tworun lead in Game 7 of last year’s World Series, a game the Cubs hung on to win 8-7 for their first title since 1908.

After the season, Montero said he wasn’t happy about his diminished role during the postseason.

ANGELS

Trout to miss All-Star Game

ANAHEIM, Calif. — American league MVP Mike Trout will miss the All-Star Game while rehabilitating his left thumb.

The Los Angeles Angels star outfielder tore the ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb May 28 during a headfirst slide and had surgery three days later to repair the ligament and dorsal capsule. The team said Monday he will work out today at Class A Inland Empire.

Angels General Manager Bill Eppler said in a statement Monday “based on the timeline established for Mike to return from his thumb injury, he will be rehabilitating into the All-Star break and will therefore not be able participate in the All-Star festivities.”

Trout is batting .337 with 16 home runs, 36 RBI and 10 steals. He was the AL MVP in 2014 and 2016, and he was the All-Star Game MVP in 2014 and 2015. He was elected by fans to the starting outfield, his fifth election and sixth All-Star team.

YANKEES

Sanchez, Judge HR derby bound

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez, who lead the New York Yankees’ offense, will participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby at Miami on Monday.

Judge, a rookie who homered in his first major league at-bat in August, leads the majors with 27 home runs and tops the American League with a .327 batting average and 62 RBI.

“I’m excited,” he said Monday. “We’ve got a good group of guys going. Getting a chance to go up against Gary is going to be fun. So I think we’re both looking forward to that.” Sanchez is hitting .289 with 13 home runs and 40 RBI despite missing nearly a month with a strained bicep.

“I think it’s going to be special,” Sanchez said through a translator. “I’m pretty sure the fans are going to enjoy it. I’m pretty sure that the excitement will be through the roof, and if I don’t win I want Judge to win.”

New York made the announcement Monday on Twitter before its game against Toronto. Judge acknowledged a while back that he’d been invited by Major League Baseball to participate but said he didn’t think the timing was right to announce a decision. Focused on the Yankees’ season, he wanted to wait until All-Star rosters were revealed Sunday night.

Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton will defend his title. Los Angeles Dodgers rookie Cody Bellinger, who leads the National League with 24 home runs, also said he will compete. Despite his prodigious power and league-leading numbers, the 6-7 Judge said he won’t feel any added pressure to win the derby at spacious Marlins Park.

“I’m just going out there to have fun,” he said.

ROCKIES

Desmond goes on DL

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies placed infielder/outfielder Ian Desmond on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right calf and reinstated slumping outfielder Carlos Gonzalez.

Desmond was hurt while chasing a fly ball in Arizona on Sunday. This will be his second stint on the DL after missing the start of the season with a fractured left hand. He’s hitting .283 with five home runs and 26 RBI.

Gonzalez was reinstated Monday after going on the DL in late June with a strained right shoulder. Gonzalez is mired in a slump that’s seen his average dip to .221. He has six home runs and 20 RBI.

He was in the starting lineup against Cincinnati.