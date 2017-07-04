Names and Faces

• E! News anchor Maria Menounos revealed she learned she had a brain tumor while caring for her mother, who has stage 4 brain cancer. Upon receiving the diagnosis, Menounos told People magazine: "I didn't cry. I actually laughed. It's so surreal and crazy and unbelievable that my mom has a brain tumor -- and now I have one too?" Her doctor removed 99.9 percent of the benign tumor last month on her 39th birthday. She was at home recovering after a six-day hospital stay. The magazine also gave an update on Menounos' mother, Litsa; the latest MRI revealed that her cancer is stable. The E! Entertainment Television channel on Monday announced that Menounos will step down as co-anchor of E! News. She joined the channel in 2014 and had been co-anchor since 2015. She also has worked for Extra and Access Hollywood, and she competed on Dancing With the Stars.

• Actor Donal Logue is asking for the public's help in locating his teenage daughter, who was last seen a week ago in New York City. The star of Fox's Gotham wrote on Facebook that the "net had been flung far and wide" since 16-year-old Jade Logue disappeared. Logue said he has the New York Police Department, the FBI and others involved. He asked that whoever may be with Jade to "just drop her off." He said she'll be taken back "with hugs and no questions asked." Jade Logue was last seen in Brooklyn on June 26. She is transgender and was previously known as Arlo Logue. New York City police said Monday that they've found no signs of foul play and that they so far consider the teen a runaway.

• Portuguese authorities have rejected a television program's claims that one of the country's most cherished historic monuments was damaged during the shooting of a film by director and former Monty Python star Terry Gilliam. The General-Directorate for Heritage said an investigation has found that the 12th-century Convent of Christ suffered only "insignificant" damage during a recent location shoot for The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. The report published Monday said a program by public broadcaster RTP alleging wider damage "lacked rigor and revealed a lack of scientific knowledge."

