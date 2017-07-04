Nevada alters rule after audits hidden

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval plans to require state agencies to disclose all U.S. reviews after he learned from The Associated Press about problems at rural public health clinics that have cost the state hundreds of thousands of federal dollars over the past two years.

Sandoval’s office said that he and state finance officials will rescind the discretion of high-ranking state employees to either tell their bosses about unflattering reports or to stick them in a drawer indefinitely — a change that could lead to the unveiling of hundreds of U.S. reviews done to maintain federal funding.

The state lacks requirements for officials to disclose possible problems in hundreds of grants and programs, because in most cases, they are not forced to share federal or internal reviews outside their office.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ audits found misused grant funds, sloppy record-keeping and undertrained staff at staterun reproductive health clinics in 2015. Officials denied Nevada’s application for $600,000 in annual funding for the clinics eight months later.

The report on the Title X family planning program went directly to the state administrator who oversees those services. It was not heard of again for two years, when the administrator asked lawmakers for money.

Despite getting more funding from the state, the clinics still have to turn some people away.

Under the rule that the governor, secretary of state and attorney general were expected to officially approve next month, agencies must share with auditors all federal reviews showing that fixes need to be made.

Auditors and other officials then will know to follow up on the problems.