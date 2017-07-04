NWA Fishing Report

BEAVER LAKE

Black bass can be caught shallow and deep.

John Newlun at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said black bass can be caught in shallow water around flooded bushes with top-water lures or spinner baits, mainly in stained water.

Fish clear water with plastic worms eight to 20 feet deep. Clear water is mainly from Rocky Branch park to the dam. Points are good areas to fish.

Night fishing for crappie is picking up under the Arkansas 12 bridge and along bluffs. Fishing at night for striped bass has improved in the areas of Point 5 and Point 6. Catfish are biting a variety of baits on limb lines, trotlines or rod and reel.

Jeff Rowden at Hickory Creek Marina said black bass can be caught shallow in the morning with top-water lures. Try deep-diving crank baits such as a Norman DD-22 crank bait later in the day.

Trolling for crappie has improved. Bandit 300 series crank baits are a favorite for trolling, Rowden said. Crappie may also bite minnows.

BEAVER TAILWATER

Tom Steinke at Beaver Dam Store said the water level is falling slowly, which has opened up more opportunity to fish from shore. Fishing from a boat is still best.

Try Power Bait tipped with a waxworm. Or, troll Flicker Shad or Shad Rap crank baits for trout. Few anglers are fly fishing.

LAKE FAYETTEVILLE

David Powell at the lake office said bluegill fishing is good with crickets three feet deep. Early morning fishing is best.

Black bass are biting plastic worms rigged shaky-head or wacky style. Catfish bite well one day, slower the next. Try liver, stink bait or nightcrawlers.

LAKE SEQUOYAH

Mike McBride at the lake bait shop said crappie are biting minnows or jigs five feet deep. Black bass are biting spinner baits or buzz baits.

Try crickets or worms for bluegill. Liver or shad are the top catfish baits.

SWEPCO LAKE

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting top-water lures early and late. Try fishing day or night with plastic worms.

SILOAM SPRINGS LAKE

Stroud recommends using square-bill crank baits or plastic worms for black bass.

ILLINOIS RIVER

Stroud recommends working any type of soft plastic lure for black bass. Rooster tails may also work.

BELLA VISTA

Nick Gann at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill and redear are biting at all Bella Vista lakes six to 10 feet deep on worms or crickets.

Use top-water lures for black bass early. Work plastic worms around brush and docks during the day or at night. Night fishing for bass is also good with deep-diving crank baits or black spinner baits.

EASTERN OKLAHOMA

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports fair fishing for crappie at Lake Eucha with jigs or minnows on the main lake. Catfish are biting fair on liver, shad and cut bait.

At Grand Lake, crappie fishing is good with jigs or minnows around brush, rocks and docks. Catfish are biting well on shrimp or shad.

TABLE ROCK LAKE

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports good bluegill fishing in the backs of coves with worms. Black bass are biting on Ned rigs or crank baits in deep water.