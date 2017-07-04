Home / Latest News /
Police: 2nd man arrested in Little Rock drive-by shooting that injured 7-year-old
A second man who was sought in a drive-by shooting that injured a 7-year-old boy has been arrested, Little Rock police say.
Nykian Raines, 20, of Little Rock was arrested Tuesday morning on multiple charges, including first-degree battery and terroristic act. Records show he was booked into the Pulaski County jail shortly after 5:30 a.m. No bail has been set.
Last week, police arrested Dagan Coleman, 21, in connection with the shooting, which happened the afternoon of June 27. Coleman told officers that he was in a vehicle with someone who fired multiple shots in the 1100 block of Washington Street, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.
The boy was struck in the arm and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Little Rock police said they are still searching for Cavorontre Green, 19, who is wanted on multiple charges in the case. He is described as a black man standing 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
