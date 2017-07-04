Police: 5 remain hospitalized after shooting at Little Rock nightclub

Five people remained hospitalized, including one who is still in critical condition, after the weekend shooting at a Little Rock nightclub that left 28 hurt, police said Tuesday afternoon.

The department said on Twitter that all five are expected to survive.

No arrests have been made in the gunfire that broke out early Saturday at Power Ultra Lounge during a concert by Ricky Hampton, 25, who performs as Finese 2Tymes.

Federal authorities, however, on Monday filed a formal complaint of felon in possession of a firearm against Hampton in a separate case in which he's accused of shooting a woman outside Club Envy in Forrest City on June 25. He was arrested Sunday and remains jailed without bail in Birmingham, Ala.

Police said 25 people were shot when rival groups opened fire in the packed club about 2:30 a.m. after a dispute during the concert. Three others were injured trying to flee the gunfire.

Read Wednesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.