Police find person of interest after body found in crawl space

Police have found a man sought as a person of interest in the killing of a woman who was discovered in the crawl space of her family's home in Little Rock.

Officer Steve Moore, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said in a statement that Jose Gonzales, 36, of Little Rock was found Monday afternoon at a North Little Rock hospital.

Police identified Gonzales as a person of interest after the woman, Naomi Estrada, 36, was found dead Sunday morning in the crawl space area of her family's home in the 40 block of Westmont Circle.

Police said they wanted to question Gonzales after he took a vehicle from the scene of the homicide. The vehicle was described as a silver four-door 2017 Kia Forte with temporary Arkansas tags.

"We are still searching for the vehicle," Moore said.

Officers responded about 8:15 a.m. Sunday to the Westmont Circle residence after family members discovered Estrada in the crawl space. Her family told police that she had not been seen since Saturday, according to a news release.

State Desk on 07/04/2017