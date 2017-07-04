Police link slaying of girl to drug theft

DALLAS — A 13-year-old Texas girl who was found dead early Sunday was kidnapped because of a drug theft she had nothing to do with, according to law enforcement officials.

The body of Shavon Le’Feye Randle, who was reported missing Wednesday, was discovered at a home in Dallas.

Also found dead inside the east Oak Cliff house was Michael Titus, a 19-year-old who had been named a person of interest in the teen’s disappearance.

No one has been charged in Shavon’s death.

Two men face aggravated kidnapping charges in the case.

Two days before Shavon was reported missing, Kendall Perkins stole a large quantity of drugs from Darius Fields and Devontae Owens at a Motel 6 in Lancaster, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Perkins, 22, was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated robbery.

Perkins is the boyfriend of Ledoris Randle, a relative of Shavon’s. Ledoris Randle on Wednesday received a call from an unknown man who said Shavon was being held against her will and threatened to harm her if law enforcement was called, police said.

An informant told an FBI agent that a man later identified as Owens told her that he planned to kidnap a child to get back the drugs that were stolen from him, the affidavit stated.

An Amber Alert was issued in Shavon’s disappearance, and Owens, Fields, Titus and Laporshya Polley were named persons of interest.

Fields, 26, and Polley, 25, were arrested Thursday at a Best Western hotel in Irving.

On Saturday, Lancaster police and FBI agents arrested Owens and Laquon Wilkerson.

Owens, 24, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. Wilkerson, 30, is facing an aggravated kidnapping for ransom/ reward charge.