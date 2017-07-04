Teen freed on bond in daughter's death
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:45 a.m.
SEARCY -- A Searcy teenager was freed on bond Monday after being charged in the death of his 2-month-old daughter.
Dawson Randof, 17, was arrested Thursday and charged as an adult with second-degree murder. He has since been released on $25,000 bond, Searcy Police Department spokesman Terri Lee said in a news release Monday.
Police responded to a report of the infant, Astrid Randof, having trouble breathing about 5:45 a.m. June 24. The baby was taken to a Searcy hospital and later transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.
"Over the following four days, the infant's health deteriorated and she died" about 5:40 p.m. June 28, Lee said.
Teen freed on bond in daughter's death
