Tuesday, July 04, 2017, 4:39 a.m.

Teen freed on bond in daughter's death

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:45 a.m.

SEARCY -- A Searcy teenager was freed on bond Monday after being charged in the death of his 2-month-old daughter.

Dawson Randof, 17, was arrested Thursday and charged as an adult with second-degree murder. He has since been released on $25,000 bond, Searcy Police Department spokesman Terri Lee said in a news release Monday.

Police responded to a report of the infant, Astrid Randof, having trouble breathing about 5:45 a.m. June 24. The baby was taken to a Searcy hospital and later transferred to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock.

"Over the following four days, the infant's health deteriorated and she died" about 5:40 p.m. June 28, Lee said.

State Desk on 07/04/2017

Print Headline: Teen freed on bond in daughter's death

