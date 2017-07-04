About 6,000 without power as storms roll through state; tornado warning canceled

3:02 P.M. UPDATE:

The storm rolling through Arkansas has weakened, prompting the weather service to cancel a tornado warning issued earlier for northern Woodruff and southeastern Jackson counties.

Gusty winds are still possible with the storm, and a severe thunderstorm warning is still in effect for part of the state, forecasters said.

Entergy reported that about 6,000 customers were without power as of 3 p.m., with 2,857 outages reported in Pulaski County.

2:55 P.M. UPDATE:

The National Weather Service has canceled a tornado warning for part of White County, but it remains in effect for northern Woodruff and southeastern Jackson counties.

A tornado-capable storm was located near Augusta and was moving northeast at 25 mph at 2:53 p.m., forecasters said.

EARLIER:

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of eastern and central Arkansas as storms roll through the state on the July Fourth holiday.

The warning covers the northern Woodruff County, southeastern Jackson County and east-central White County until 3:30 p.m., forecasters said.

A twister-capable severe thunderstorm was located over Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area, 7 miles southwest of Augusta, at 2:41 p.m., according to the weather service's North Little Rock office.