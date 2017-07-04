Tucker next in line on Astros' express

The top prospect in the Texas League stood over a baseball during batting practice at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock, gripped his bat and softly putted the ball toward the mound.

The 20-year-old reached out for another ball with his bat, scooted it close, and putted again.

If Kyle Tucker thinks everyone is watching him nowadays, he doesn't seem to mind. Surrounded by hopeful predictions, critiques and trade rumors, Corpus Christi's outfielder is calm in a league that possesses a blend of team competition and personal progression.

"When you go out and play the game," said Tucker, MLB.com's No. 27 overall prospect, "you just have to go play it."

Tucker went 2 for 4 with 2 singles before an announced crowd of 3,000 against the Arkansas Travelers on Monday night, when the Travs won their third consecutive game 4-0 behind right-hander Lindsey Caughel's (5-7, 5.01 ERA) season-high 7 strikeouts in 6 innings.

The Houston Astros drafted Tucker No. 5 overall in the 2015 MLB draft out of H.B. Plant High School (Tampa, Fla.) three picks after the team selected LSU shortstop Alex Bregman, who is now the Astros' starting third baseman.

Starting in 2012, the Astros began progressing their top prospects at a pace almost as rapid as the organization's frequent losses.

Bregman and high school draftees Carlos Correa (No. 1 pick in 2012) and Derek Fisher (No. 37 pick in 2014) each spent three years or less in the minors before making their major league debut. Correa was named the starting shortstop in his first All-Star team Sunday, and Fisher batted .278 with 2 home runs and 3 RBI in 5 games with Houston this season.

"Our organization likes to push kids, and they feel like if you're ready for the next level, they'll put you there," said Tucker, who is batting .269 with 7 home runs and 18 RBI in 28 games with the Hooks. "So, I'm where I'm at now because of that. And I feel like I've done well this year to get a promotion up to (Class AA), so I'm just trying to work my way up."

Tucker started the 2017 season in Class A-Advanced Buies Creek, where he was batting .288 and slugging .554. He expected to remain in the Carolina League until at least after the All-Star break. But on May 29, on a road game in Frederick Keys, Md., he was told he needed to join the Hooks on their road trip against the Springfield Cardinals the next day.

"It was pretty awesome," Tucker said. "We got home late, and I had to pack everything. I was kind of in a rush, but it was exciting."

If Tucker's progression continues, he will end up playing in Class AAA Fresno, where his older brother, Preston, is fourth in the Pacific Coast League with 60 RBI.

Kyle was never old enough to play on the same team as Preston, 26, who was drafted by the Astros in the seventh round of the 2012 draft out of the University of Florida. Kyle said going to college was always "the number one thing," but after he was drafted in the first round and offered a $4 million bonus, he "kind of had to make a decision."

Leaving early was both a financial and familial opportunity.

"I'm really excited if I get the opportunity," Kyle said. "He'll probably take it super serious, 'cause like 'we're at the field' and stuff. I'll probably be more laid back. That's just who I am. It'll be fun. We'll still act like brothers."

Preston also reached the majors in less than three minor league seasons, hitting .243 with 13 home runs and 33 RBI on an Astros team that reached the American League Divisional playoffs in 2015.

As the MLB trade deadline approaches with the Astros positioned for a playoff run, Kyle Tucker said he has seen his name pop up in trade rumors on Twitter.

"I don't pay too much attention to it, because I don't have any control about it," Tucker said. "Either way, it will be fine. But right now, I'm playing for the Astros organization. So it's good to be playing for them."

Sports on 07/04/2017