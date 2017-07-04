Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, July 04, 2017, 4:39 a.m.

Two women found slain in home, Danville police say

By Arkansas Online

This article was published today at 2:47 a.m.

Police are investigating a double homicide after two women were found dead in an Arkansas home Sunday night.

Officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of West Highway 10 shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Danville Police Department.

Danville Police Chief Rick Padgett said he has requested the help of the Arkansas State Police's criminal investigation division. The victims were not identified, pending notification of their family members.

Both bodies were sent to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsies.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Metro on 07/04/2017

Print Headline: Two women found slain in home, Danville police say

Arkansas Online