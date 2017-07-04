German bus crash kills driver, 17 riders

BERLIN -- A bus carrying German senior citizens on holiday burst into flame Monday after it slammed into the back of a truck that had slowed for a traffic jam on a major highway in Bavaria, authorities said.

Eighteen people were killed. More than two dozen people who were hurt escaped the bus before it became fully engulfed in fire, police said. By the time the blaze was put out, only the vehicle's charred, twisted frame remained.

"After we got there, nobody else got off the bus," Muenchberg firefighter Andreas Hentschel said.

The accident occurred about 7 a.m. near the Czech border, when there was no rain and visibility was good. Prosecutors and other investigators were looking into what type of cargo the truck was hauling, police said.

The bus's driver was among the dead. The truck driver was not injured, police said.

A total of 48 people were on the bus, including two drivers.

Venezuela voters to opine on charter bid

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Venezuela's opposition said Monday that it will hold a symbolic referendum to give voters the opportunity to reject President Nicolas Maduro's plans to rewrite the constitution.

The plan announced by National Assembly President Julio Borges escalates the opposition's effort to fight Maduro's proposal. Borges said the vote would be held July 16 -- two weeks before Maduro is asking Venezuelans to go to the polls to choose delegates for a special assembly to overhaul the charter.

"We want the people to decide," Borges told a crowd of opposition leaders gathered in eastern Caracas. "Today we're united in a single bloc to defend our constitution."

Protests against Maduro have swept across Venezuela the past three months, leaving at least 80 people dead and hundreds more jailed or injured, and the opposition-controlled legislature has embraced an agenda of civil disobedience.

Polls show that barely 20 percent of Venezuelans favor rewriting the late Hugo Chavez's 1999 constitution -- about the same level of support for Maduro. The opposition coalition has decided to boycott the delegate election, arguing that rules to choose delegates to the proposed assembly are undemocratic and heavily favor the government.

Ukraine plans charges in cyberattack

KIEV, Ukraine -- The small Ukrainian tax software company that is accused of being patient zero in a damaging global cyberepidemic is under investigation and will face charges, the head of Ukraine's cyberpolice suggested Monday.

Col. Serhiy Demydiuk, the head of Ukraine's national cyberpolice unit, said Kiev-based M.E. Doc's employees had blown off repeated warnings about the security of their information technology infrastructure.

"They knew about it," he said. "They were told many times by various anti-virus firms. ... For this neglect, the people in this case will face criminal responsibility."

Demydiuk and other officials say last week's unusually disruptive cyberattack was mainly spread through a malicious update to M.E. Doc's eponymous tax software program, which is widely used by accountants and businesses across Ukraine.

The malicious update, likely planted on M.E. Doc's update server by a hacker, was then disseminated across the country before exploding into an epidemic of data-scrambling software from which Ukrainian and several other multinational firms are still recovering.

Syria calls off fight in south before talks

DAMASCUS, Syria -- The Syrian military said Monday that it has temporarily halted combat operations in the south ahead of Russian-sponsored cease-fire talks with the rebels.

The announcement came after a large Syrian rebel faction in the south said it would not attend the talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana, because the government was not abiding by previous cease-fire agreements.

The two sides have held four rounds of talks in Kazakhstan since January parallel to U.N.-brokered peace talks in Geneva. Neither process has made much progress. A cease-fire declared in May, which is built around so-called "de-escalation zones," has been repeatedly violated.

The military announcement, carried on Syrian state media, said the present pause would run until Thursday, to "support the peace process and national reconciliation."

A Section on 07/04/2017